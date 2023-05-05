Ukraine shoots down own Bayraktar-TB2 drone over Kiev

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian air defense system work shot down its own Bayraktar-TB2 drone, while flying over the skies of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. The surface-to-air missile fire apparently did not destroy the Russian Corsair drone, it actually destroyed their own Bayraktar-TB2 drone.
Mirrored - TeleTruth