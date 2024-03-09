PALESTINIAN UNRWA STAFF WERE TORTURED INTO FALSE CONFESSIONS (SHARE)

Remarque88





ISRAEL'S "SHIN BET" CAN MAKE YOU SAY YOU DID OCT 7TH TOO

My Shin Bet video from January 30/24 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/WNDaeO3FNitK/

Jerusalem Post - UNRWA report says Israel coerced some agency employees to falsely admit Hamas links - https://www.jpost.com/israel-hamas-war/article-791009

"MATH-LESS" LIAR NETENYAHU - https://twitter.com/JeezyJelly2023/status/1764831758606839898

Aljazeera Genocide Tracker - https://www.aljazeera.com/news/longform/2023/10/9/israel-hamas-war-in-maps-and-charts-live-tracker

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/p9ZtiPJ5OvCo/