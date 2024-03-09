PALESTINIAN UNRWA STAFF WERE TORTURED INTO FALSE CONFESSIONS (SHARE)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remarque88
March 9, 2024
ISRAEL'S "SHIN BET" CAN MAKE YOU SAY YOU DID OCT 7TH TOO
My Shin Bet video from January 30/24 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/WNDaeO3FNitK/
Jerusalem Post - UNRWA report says Israel coerced some agency employees to falsely admit Hamas links - https://www.jpost.com/israel-hamas-war/article-791009
"MATH-LESS" LIAR NETENYAHU - https://twitter.com/JeezyJelly2023/status/1764831758606839898
Aljazeera Genocide Tracker - https://www.aljazeera.com/news/longform/2023/10/9/israel-hamas-war-in-maps-and-charts-live-tracker
Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/p9ZtiPJ5OvCo/