Restoring Our Nation's Spiritual Foundation: Bringing the First American Bible to Every School - Stephen Skelton

Stephen Skelton

The Aitken Bible Historical Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. We manage the First American Bible Project, which promotes historic preservation through education. The Foundation prints authentic reproductions of the Aitken Bible, a primary source of the American Revolution. These Bibles are donated to History Departments at primary and secondary schools to aid in the teaching of the American Revolution per state academic standards for Social Studies. Inside the classrooms, our Aitken Bibles and lesson plans connect to the teaching of the American Revolution. Financial donations support the purpose of putting these Bibles in schools. All donations to the Foundation are tax deductible as allowed by law.









