IS CHRISTMAS of 2024 a BEGINNING OF JUDGMENT?

Is Christmas of 2024 a harbinger and beginning of judgment in these last days? I'm going to go over the book of Amos chapter 5 a little bit more showing that he is prophesying about Christmas observance. Nothing good is said about it. But there are some key points to show about Christmas and how Amos seems to correlate judgment beginning in the last days with Christmas.





You can email me for questions or answers at [email protected]





I strongly recommend you learn more about the walk with the king to be saved at Larry McGuire's warning website at





Larrygmeguiar2.com





Need to get to Jeff Forrester Tribulation institute. I will leave a link as he showing more about these drones. And how they relate to a false flag and other and time world events.





https://youtu.be/C2csc-TZMDU?si=kW4WpmJyg6RtNYtv