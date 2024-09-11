More than 1,700 prisoners are being let out early in England & Wales today as part of a govt scheme to deal with overcrowding

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More than 1,700 prisoners are being let out early in England and Wales today as part of a government scheme to deal with overcrowding.
One freed prisoner tells the BBC that "every cell was full"; another calls his prison "chokka"; while another says "cells were falling apart".
Offenders serving less than five years are being released after 40% of their sentence, rather than the usual 50%.