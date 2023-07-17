Chile Vaxxed Bus Driver Suffers A Sudden Heart Attack Behind The Wheel 💉 (2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid BC
July 16, 2023
*All bus drivers worldwide were required to take the Covid-19 vaccines.*
“A bus driver lost control in the streets of San Bernardo in Santiago, Chile. Reports say he suffered a sudden medical emergency behind the wheel. The bus destroyed several poles, destroyed a house, a fast food stand, vehicles, and ran over a street vendor. The seller survived with minor injuries. #Vaxxident
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/47tqlQb3giOP/