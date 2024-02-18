BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE ART OF WAR
Tilt
Tilt
303 followers
1
675 views • 02/18/2024

Art of War By Sun Tzu

The book contains ideas on leadership, survival and success. Written over 2000 years ago, it is still relevant today as the lessons can be applied to business, politics and life in general.

This video is an animated summary of each chapter from the book, including historical anecdotes and takeaways from the passages.

00:00 - 1 Laying Plans

14:26 - 2 Waging War

26:13 - 3 Strategic Attack

36:25 - 4 Tactical Dispositions

48:20 - 5 Use of Energy

1:01:28 - 6 Weak Points & Strong

1:18:05 - 7 Manoeuvring an Army

1:35:19 - 8 Variation of Tactics

1:45:56 - 9 The Army on the March

1:57:33 - 10 Terrain

2:10:54 - 11 The Nine Situations

2:20:27 - 12 Attack by Fire

2:30:17 - 13 Use of Spies

