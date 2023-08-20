Even So, Let Your Will Be Done

Satan has meddled with everything that is precious to God. He is busy wreaking havoc on the earth and counterfeiting everything the Lord does with the intent to destroy God’s work.

In teaching us to pray, Jesus said “For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever.” With that in mind, Pastor Charles encourages you to be consistent in your walk with the Lord, because it is your love for God that will cultivate consistency and help you in times of trouble.

So when the hard times come, you will be able to say, “Even so Lord, let your will be done here on earth and let your kingdom reign in me!” We will then be able to look at Satan’s interference in our lives and still know that God is in control!

Sermon OUtline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1279.pdf

RLJ-1279 -- FEBRUARY 27, 2011

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm