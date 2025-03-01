BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

470) Valérie Bugault — Global banksters deleted spirituality for the New World Order
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
574 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 6 months ago

Valérie Bugault, PhD in Law. Economic geopolitical analyst.

Valérie Bugault (website): https://valeriebugault.fr/


Why is the British model anti-democratic? Behind Liberalism, the Dictatorship of British Institutions − TRANSCRIPT: https://971658ae-7f67-4a6b-bfac-348664eb40af.usrfiles.com/ugd/971658_577963b1b5884a8083b9bc70343b2e41.pdf


Fonte − Le Saker Francophone; Fev.16, 2020.

Pourquoi le modèle britannique est-il anti-démocratique ? − Valérie Bugault: https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/pourquoi-le-modele-britannique-est-il-anti-democratique

Conférence de l'Institut Schiller (https://www.institutschiller.org/), Paris, Fev. 04, 2020 − Vídeo − Derrière le libéralisme, la dictature des institutions britanniques - Valérie BUGAULT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5sT4Jg34u4


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

Old YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_ty3IiHZ8U

Keywords
parliamentliberalismnew world orderlawbritishdictatorshipdemocracymagna cartacontinentalanglo-saxon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy