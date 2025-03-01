470) Valérie Bugault — Global banksters deleted spirituality for the New World Order

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Valérie Bugault, PhD in Law. Economic geopolitical analyst.
Valérie Bugault (website): https://valeriebugault.fr/
Why is the British model anti-democratic? Behind Liberalism, the Dictatorship of British Institutions − TRANSCRIPT: https://971658ae-7f67-4a6b-bfac-348664eb40af.usrfiles.com/ugd/971658_577963b1b5884a8083b9bc70343b2e41.pdf
Fonte − Le Saker Francophone; Fev.16, 2020.
Pourquoi le modèle britannique est-il anti-démocratique ? − Valérie Bugault: https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/pourquoi-le-modele-britannique-est-il-anti-democratique
Conférence de l'Institut Schiller (https://www.institutschiller.org/), Paris, Fev. 04, 2020 − Vídeo − Derrière le libéralisme, la dictature des institutions britanniques - Valérie BUGAULT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5sT4Jg34u4
