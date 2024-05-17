Rumble in the Swamp - Little League Baseball & Softball

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen Tesch talks about Rumble in the Swamp, a little league baseball and softball event which will take place in Algonac, Michigan from May 17th - 19th.





For more information visit their website https://www.algonaclittleleague.com/page/show/6896243-rumble-in-the-swamp





