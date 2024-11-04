BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FEMA’s New Training: What It Means for Us
Here's what's coming:  FEMA is currently training federal employees on three key scenarios - grid shutdowns, civil unrest, and mass casualty events at malls.  Expect a push to ban weapons, especially AR-15s, to reduce resistance.   With plans rolling out through the holidays and into January, it's a smart move to stay alert and avoid large shopping malls.


Stay prepared and informed - visit www.michaelsgibson.com to learn how to protect yourself and those you care about.



Keywords
collapse2030 agendastayinformedplan update
