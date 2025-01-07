"More than 300 cats, dogs. There are even squirrels, fish, turtles" - the Department of Information Policy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told what animals serve in the department.

Moscow cat Tolik received special shoulder straps in December. Kursk rescuers have a cat named Lafet who was once saved from a fire.

The team of the 1st fire and rescue unit of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Ulyanovsk Region has a cat named Ivanych who needs to be given a treat when one goes on duty so that the day goes by without an emergency.





In the Yaroslavl region a rescued pregnant cat named Marusya now conducts meetings together with the head of the 19th fire and rescue unit. In the Trosnyansky district of the Oryol region, the dog Umka guards the 34th fire and rescue unit, and another cat named Marusya who was sheltered in the specialized fire and rescue unit of Orel, is now serving in the SMO.

An abandoned dog named Zhuchka lives in the fire department in Tambov region. The fire department of Pskov has a ginger cat named Gaechka who joined the "service" herself, appearing one day on the threshold of the garage.