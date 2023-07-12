MUST WATCH: @Jim_Jordan SHREDS FBI Director Over Politically Motivated Targeting of Catholics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JORDAN: "They're trying to put informants in the...Church...And you won't let us talk to the people who did it...
Do you think Priests should be informants inside the Church director?"
WRAY: "That product did not...result in any investigative action."
JORDAN: "You know what the motivation was?... It's politics. That's the motivation...That's what's scary." WRAY: "I expect us to be able to brief the Committee...later this summer."
Jim Jordan said that the icing on the cake was that “they [the FBI] want the taxpayers they censored, the parents they labeled [as domestic terrorists], the pro-life Catholics they called radical, they want them to pay for a new FBI headquarters and they want FISA re-authorization of the 702 program in its current form [that they were caught abusing 200,004 times].”