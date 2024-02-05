Will You Reject Him Also?

As men and women of God, we will be rejected.

I experience this at work and in life, continually. This blatant disregard is used as a weapon by many. To discourage you. To make you feel inadequate. So, I want to encourage you.

Pastor Donna Mosley gave me many eye-opening revelations in a recent sermon. This is important because we tend to internalize these spiritual weapons of destruction.

"And the LORD said unto Samuel, Hearken unto the voice of the people in all that they say unto thee: for they have not rejected thee, but they have rejected Me, that I should not reign over them" (1 Samuel 8: 7, KJV). The video is entitled "The Problem With Relationships".