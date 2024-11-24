© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Underground labyrinths: logistics specialists of the (Russian) Dnepr group of troops demonstrated the organization of rear support in the Zaporizhia region
Places for restoring the combat capability of units, like many others, are located deep underground. In the conditions of the SVO, with constant shelling, this is a standard safety precaution.
There are sleeping places, a bathhouse, a dining room with a kitchen and much more necessary for the rest of the soldiers - Russian Ministry of Defense