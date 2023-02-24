BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
P.1 Ten million more Pfizer Covid-19 injections for Australians’ 5th jab, Mark Butler, federal Health Minister, happily announces and recommends MVI_0030,2-3merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
121 views • 02/24/2023

Marvel with me at Federal Health Minister, Mark Butler’s, promotion of Pfizer’s Covid-19 ‘vaccination’, as a 5th jab, on the ABC Western Australia’s Feb. 8th 7.00 p.m. news program. He happily announces that 10 million Pfizer vaccines are arriving soon, and with no mention of credible dangers from having them injected. Excess deaths in Australia are a flashing screaming red light and siren, since Covid-19 injections began, and at the very least, the precautionary principle demands that all Covid-19 ‘vaccinations’ be suspended until a causal link is ruled out, if that is what is the case. The research needs to be impartial, conflict-of-interest free, and rigorous. How cheap is an Australian’s life? Take note, Mark Butler, Prof. Leask, Prof. Robson, there is a legal principle: ‘knew, or should have known’, where liability is not avoidable.

Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the accuracy, motives, intellect, and/or ethics of Mark Butler, Prof. Steve Robson, Prof. Julie Leask, Greg Hunt, the ABC, and any other people and organisations named or implied in this video presentation.

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice, I am not medically qualified; do your own research, own your own actions, whether by omission or commission.

Keywords
healthmedicineheart attackinfertilityfreedom of choiceblood clottingcovid-19 vaccinationsmedical misinformationmyocarditisgreg huntpericarditisvaccine pusherscovid boosterscardiovascular eventsaustralian medical associationsteve robson5th covid jabmark butlerfederal health ministerjulia leask
