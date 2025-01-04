Six Terror Attacks Start 2025 - Manifesto Warns of WW3

January 3, 2025 - The scenarios are all-too familiar. So-called homegrown terrorists hit the homeland with a series of attacks, some were successful, while others failed. Thank God! Then today, a manifesto was released allegedly written by Green Beret and suspect Matthew Livelsberger. He said he was being followed by Biden's thugs because of the intel he had. The next day, he was dead.





