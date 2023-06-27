A six month old dog had always felt hungry in his short life, sick body

Pitiful Animal





June 27, 2023





I rescued Charlie on the street with a sick body.

A six month old dog had always felt hungry in his short life.

The trembling in him was not simple, but it was the fear of the abandoned dog.





Charlie had to go to the vet because his health was very poor.

Those days, he needed to be hospitalized and given a blood transfusion.

Every day, he was tested, treated and examined the wound.

Charlie was constantly leaking urine.

Severe cystitis and dilated ureters.





Charlie stopped eating and his eyes were glazed.

Urine appeared mucus and thin blood.

It was unbearable to see Charlie lying in a cage with sores all over his body.

I knew he was trying very hard to overcome his limits to hold on to this precious life.

A big dog only 6 and a half months old but had the face of an old dog.





All indicators are normal, blood sugar and blood pressure were stable.

Charlie felt well and was able to walk longer.

He also fed himself and went to the bathroom more easily.





At that time, he was slowly recovering and getting more and more beautiful.

To this day I have no regrets about helping Charlie.

What the boy showed made me extremely satisfied.

It was a very difficult day

But it was also a very happy day for me to have the chance to protect him.

I was so proud of you, you were the bravest warrior in my heart.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

