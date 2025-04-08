BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Price of Living: Every Tax Americans Pay — And How It Got This Way | Ep. 56
Sovereign Sisters
Sovereign Sisters
19 views • 5 months ago

💸 From birth certificates to burial plots — Americans are taxed at every stage of life.


In this episode of the Sovereign Sisters Podcast, I'll pull back the curtain on every tax, fee, and financial burden you face — most of which you never agreed to. From your income to your inheritance, your gas tank to your grocery receipt, you’re paying for more than you think.


🔎 What you’ll learn:


▸ The full breakdown of U.S. taxes — visible and hidden

▸ Why “fees,” “licenses,” and “registrations” are often just taxes by another name

▸ The historical origins of America’s tax system (and what changed it)

▸ How these policies limit freedom, ownership, and mobility


🧠 This is more than a list — it’s a wake-up call to how the system extracts, controls, and conditions us.


If you’ve ever wondered where your money really goes, or why everything is taxed twice — this episode is for you.


🎧 Tune in, take notes, and reclaim your financial awareness.


🔔 Subscribe for weekly truth-centered episodes → https://angelaatkins.taplink.ws

☕ Support & get exclusive content → https://buymeacoffee.com/angelaatkins


☕ PURITY ORGANIC COFFEE: https://bit.ly/organicpuritycoffee

Use code AATKINS and save 10%

