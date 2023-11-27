BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brave TV - Nov 27, 2023 - The Science of Revelation and America's Beef and Food ALL Antibiotics and Vaccines Poisoned
BraveTV
BraveTV
102 views • 11/27/2023



Something’s not right. Things don’t make sense. Deep down you know this yet you can’t connect the dots. There are too many nonsensical parts, a barrage of contradictory information floating about. We know. We understand. The Mel K Show is here to help make sense of the senseless.

In exposing the true nature and agendas of the enemies of freedom and justice, Mel seeks to find unity and strength among people worldwide. Together, we will put personal liberty, national sovereignty, and the inalienable rights of all people first, now and forever.

Always armed with the brilliant documents of our founding in the Declaration of Independence, The United States Constitution, and The Bible, Mel K fears no evil as she is confident that God wins…always!

-----

BraveTV Official

Website: https://BraveTV.com

Store: https://BraveTV.com/store

Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch

About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about

-----

BLACK November Special!! Work one-on-one with Dr. Jason Dean in his practice. You will get a Full New Patient Consult as well as a Report of Findings and an opportunity to work with Dr. Dean on your customized program for only $99 up front. You can also add a on a special DNA Report for just $297!Show more


Sign up HERE! www.workwithdrdean.com/qualify

NEW SAVINGS!!! Full Moon Protocol $197 Today with PROMO Code BTV - SAVE over $20

Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/

The United States Federal Government has purchased over $200 MILLION in ANTIi-Radiation Medications for a coming Nuclear Event!

Grab Your Pre-Sale Special Atomic Detoxified Iodine, a SPECIAL Edgar Cayce Formula!

https://bravetv.store/products/pre-sale-bravetv-iodine-formula-will-ship-early-october-1-2-oz-size

To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean


Survival is a necessity at https://www.SurvivalDispatch.com


To learn about investing in Gold & Silver visit wwwUSCoinCapitol.com, or call 800-878-2646.

-----

BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest


Show less



