(NEWS BREAK) MARIA ZEEE__Russian Military Drops TRUTH BOMBS About U.S. Biolabs...
113 views • 03/14/2023

MAR 12, 2023Russian Military Drops TRUTH BOMBS About U.S. Biolabs, Bioweapons Programs, NIH, EcoHealth Alliance – Maria Zeee & Aussie Cossack


The Russian Military just dropped HUGE truth bombs on the entire world, confirming what “conspiracy theorists” have been saying all along about GoF, Ecohealth Alliance, the NIH and US Department of Defence, and siding with the worldwide truth movement. Maria Zeee joins The Aussie Cossack for analysis on what this means for the world.

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34 

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/ 

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34 

https://www.zeeemedia.com 

Keywords
globalistrockefellerilluminaticontrol freaksde-populationezek34tierney
