(NEWS BREAK) MARIA ZEEE__Russian Military Drops TRUTH BOMBS About U.S. Biolabs...

MAR 12, 2023Russian Military Drops TRUTH BOMBS About U.S. Biolabs, Bioweapons Programs, NIH, EcoHealth Alliance – Maria Zeee & Aussie Cossack
The Russian Military just dropped HUGE truth bombs on the entire world, confirming what “conspiracy theorists” have been saying all along about GoF, Ecohealth Alliance, the NIH and US Department of Defence, and siding with the worldwide truth movement. Maria Zeee joins The Aussie Cossack for analysis on what this means for the world.
