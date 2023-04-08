BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Proof Of End Times In Jewish Texts (Talmud)
Daily Bread And Water
Daily Bread And Water
72 views • 04/08/2023

Will the #rapture happen in 2023? Is the #tribulation about to start in 2023? In this video I will share some #interesting #evidence that 2023 JUST MIGHT be the year The #Bible spoke about #EndTimes #prophecy of the #LastDays found in the #Jerusalem & #Babylonian #Talmud. What Happened On The Ninth Of Av https://www.chabad.org/library/articl... https://www.myjewishlearning.com/arti... https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/... https://aish.com/48944076/ READ THE TALMUD PASSAGES YOURSELF The Jerusalem Talmud From Website https://www.sefaria.org/Jerusalem_Tal... The Jerusalem Talmud PDF https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ccJL... The Babylonian Talmud From Website https://www.sefaria.org/Yoma.39b.5?la... The Babylonian Talmud PDF https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xXoj... READ THE EVENTS RECORDED IN THE TALMUD IN DETAIL Talmudic Evidence for the Messiah at 30 C.E. http://www.windowview.org/hmny/pgs/ta...

#Amen, #antichrist, #Apocalypse, #Appetizer, #beastsystem, #Believe, #Bible, #BibleProphecy, #BibleStudy, #BibleVerse, #BibleVerseOfTheDay, #Blessed, #Blood, #Bread, #BreadOfLife, #Cast, #Christ, #Christian, #Christianity, #Church, #Cross, #Daily, #Debut, #EndTimes, #Everyday, #Facebook, #FacebookLIVE, #Faith, #God, #GodIsGood, #GodsWord, #Gospel, #Grace, #Heaven, #Heal, #HolyGhost, #HolySpirit, #Hope, #Imminent, #Inspiration, #Israel, #Jesus, #JesusIsComing,, #JesusIsComingSoon, #JesusIsLord, #JesusLovesYou, #JesusIsKing, #JesusSaves, #LastDays, #Life, #LIVE, #LIVEStream, #LivingWater, #Lord, #Lost, #LostLovedOnes, #Love, #Maranatha, #MarkOfTheBeast, #Mercy, #Microsoft, #Motivation, #Office, #Paradise, #Peace, #PowerPoint, #Praise, #PraiseReport, #Pray, #Prayer, #Presentation, #Prophecy, #Quotes, #Rapture, #RaptureReady, #Repent, #Request, #Restream, #Revelation, #Rumble, #Salvation, #ScreenCast, #Scripture, #SecondComing, #Slide, #SlideShow, #SocialMedia, #Soon, #SpiritualWarfare, #Stream, #StreamCast, #StreamYard, #Sunday, #Testimony, #Testimonies, #Thankful, #Tribulation, #Truth, #Twitter, #Verse, #VerseOfTheDay, #Video, #VideoPad, #Vimeo, #Water, #WakeUp, #WordOfGod, #Worship, #Yeshua, #YouTube, #YouTubeLIVE,

rapturetribulationend timestalmud20302023
