Proof Of End Times In Jewish Texts (Talmud)

Will the #rapture happen in 2023? Is the #tribulation about to start in 2023? In this video I will share some #interesting #evidence that 2023 JUST MIGHT be the year The #Bible spoke about #EndTimes #prophecy of the #LastDays found in the #Jerusalem & #Babylonian #Talmud. What Happened On The Ninth Of Av https://www.chabad.org/library/articl... https://www.myjewishlearning.com/arti... https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/... https://aish.com/48944076/ READ THE TALMUD PASSAGES YOURSELF The Jerusalem Talmud From Website https://www.sefaria.org/Jerusalem_Tal... The Jerusalem Talmud PDF https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ccJL... The Babylonian Talmud From Website https://www.sefaria.org/Yoma.39b.5?la... The Babylonian Talmud PDF https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xXoj... READ THE EVENTS RECORDED IN THE TALMUD IN DETAIL Talmudic Evidence for the Messiah at 30 C.E. http://www.windowview.org/hmny/pgs/ta...
