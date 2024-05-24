How Effective Are Flu Shots

𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗙𝗹𝘂 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘁𝘀?

👉Flu shots have varying levels of effectiveness depending on factors like the specific strain of the virus and individual circumstances such as age and overall health. Its effectiveness can change from year to year due to the ever-changing nature of the influenza virus.





𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗹𝘂 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘁 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲?

✅The flu vaccine can reduce the risk of getting sick with the flu by 40-60%.

✅It can help lessen the severity of the illness and lower the chances of hospitalization.

✅These protect against three or four strains of the influenza virus, respectively.

✅It is crucial to get vaccinated each year because new strains of the flu virus circulate annually.





𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗹𝘂 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘁?

👉It is recommended to get vaccinated before the start of flu season, which usually peaks between December and February. Getting a vaccine later in the season can still provide some benefit as long as there is ongoing circulation of influenza viruses.





𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱𝗻'𝘁 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗙𝗹𝘂 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘁?

✅Pregnant women are often recommended to avoid the flu shot due to concerns about potential risks to the developing fetus.

✅Individuals with severe allergies to any component of the flu vaccine, including egg proteins, are generally advised against getting vaccinated.

✅The flu shot is typically recommended for healthy people aged 6 months and older as a preventive measure against influenza.





