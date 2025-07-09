🍿 CNN published an audio of Trump talking tough about Putin and Xi during his campaign in 2024

"If you enter Ukraine, I will bomb the hell out of Moscow." CNN has released an audio recording from 2024, in which Trump says he threatened Putin.

The recording was allegedly made at a meeting with sponsors. According to Trump, Putin "believed this threat by 10%." Trump made a similar statement regarding China: he said that he warned Xi Jinping about the possibility of "bombing Beijing" if China attacks Taiwan.

Think Trump leaked it himself?



