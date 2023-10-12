Pets in Love





Oct 12, 2023





She Cried in vain, begged passersby to help her 6 baby puppies but no one care

Special thanks to: tcpatileri

Follow and support them at: IG/tcpatileri

The mother dog begged for food for her babies but no one cared. But her baby was only a few weeks old! They had to follow their mother wandering the streets. They all seem very hungry! The mother dog looks very haggard and tired. One of the puppies is still showing signs of being sick





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NsirP3031lg