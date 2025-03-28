Faith Friday Hebrews 11 17-21 Morning Manna Mar 28 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this Faith Friday episode of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc dive deep into Hebrews 11:17–21, focusing on Abraham’s extraordinary faith in God’s promise despite a seemingly contradictory command to sacrifice his son Isaac. They explore how Abraham’s obedience revealed unwavering trust in God’s power, even to raise the dead. The conversation connects Isaac’s near-sacrifice to Christ as a foreshadowing of God’s own sacrifice of Jesus. The discussion also highlights generational faith, the importance of surrendering even cherished things, and how God’s plan often defies human logic.
Topics Covered
• The test of Abraham’s faith and obedience in offering Isaac
• Contradictions between God’s promise and commands
• Isaac as a foreshadowing of Christ, the “only begotten son”
• Faith and the doctrine of resurrection before Christ
• Blessings passed down through Isaac, Jacob, and Joseph’s sons
• Lessons in surrender, spiritual inheritance, and generational calling
• The connection between faith, sacrifice, and resurrection
Scripture References
1. Hebrews 11:17 – “By faith Abraham, when he was tried, offered up Isaac”
2. Hebrews 11:18 – “In Isaac shall thy seed be called”
3. Hebrews 11:19 – “Accounting that God was able to raise him up, even from the dead”
4. Hebrews 11:20 – “By faith Isaac blessed Jacob and Esau concerning things to come”
5. Hebrews 11:21 – “By faith Jacob, when he was dying, blessed both the sons of Joseph”
6. Genesis 22:2 – “Take now thy son, thine only son Isaac… and offer him there”
7. Genesis 21:12 – “In Isaac shall thy seed be called”
8. John 6:54 – “Whoso eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, hath eternal life; and I will raise him up”
9. Galatians 3:16 – “To thy seed, which is Christ”
10. Romans 8:22 – “For we know that the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now”