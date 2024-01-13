Create New Account
ALAN JONES UTTERLY SCHOOLS A PANEL OF CLIMATE CHANGE ZEALOTS IN THE MOST BRILLIANT FASHION
Alex Hammer
Published a month ago

I’ve never heard of this man, Alan Jones, but he made the most brilliant, indisputable argument about the reality of the climate change scam that I have ever heard anyone make, especially to a panel of indoctrinated idiots like this!


Absolutely brilliant!


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/


bibleweather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfaminehidden historyclimate hoaxfirestartariaeco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute cities

