Divination and Jonathan Kleck

Deuteronomy 18:9-12

9 “When you come into the land that the Lord your God is giving you, you shall not learn to follow the abominable practices of those nations.

10 There shall not be found among you anyone who burns his son or his daughter as an offering,[e] anyone who practices divination or tells fortunes or interprets omens, or a sorcerer

11 or a charmer or a medium or a necromancer or one who inquires of the dead,

12 for whoever does these things is an abomination to the Lord. And because of these abominations the Lord your God is driving them out before you.

