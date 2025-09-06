WAS THE RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR PROVOKED?

https://danhappel.com

If there is a valuable lesson to be learned from decades of political manipulation and propaganda, it is to always "follow the money" when looking for motive. According to all accounts, Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries in the world, stealing nearly a third of all the natural gas being pipelined across the country by Russia. Nordstream I & II were pipelines installed on the floor the North Sea to end the outrageous amount of natural gas being siphoned off by Ukraine and resold on the black market.





The United States has been intentionally pulling the Bear's tail by corrupting and manipulating the political process in Ukraine and in other former territories of the Russians through multiple "Color Revolutions" intended to destabilize a resurgent Russian republic and end the Putin Presidency. And what about a reported 30 U.S. sponsored bio-weapons labs doing research on Russia DNA in Ukrainian territory that has never been legally annexed away from the Russian Federation?





Was DARPA funding an entire bio-weapons industry in Ukraine that's illegal under international treaty? Was the Biden crime family and some members of Congress inexorably linked to shady financial deals in Ukraine that are about to be exposed to the world? What about Hunter Biden's highly paid corporate position with Burisma Holdings, and Joe Biden's video bragging about his role in firing the Ukrainian Prosecutor?





When will this be too big a story for the Corporate Media to sell as Russian disinformation? The saying goes that a fish rots from the head down. Something stinks like it's rotting from the head down in Ukraine and it smells a lot more like: Bush 1 & 2, Clinton, Obama, Biden, the CIA and DARPA than Putin.