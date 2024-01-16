Ep. 65: Iowa Caucuses

What The Results In Iowa Mean:
* Donald Trump won decisively.
* At this point, it’s hard to see how he’s not the Republican nominee.
* He didn’t just win; he triumphed overwhelmingly by a historic margin (about 30 points — more than double the previous record set in 1988).
* So last night was not close.
* It was a shocking blowout.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 16 January 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-the-iowa-results/ https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1747274232093110614
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.