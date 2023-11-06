Russian Fighters Defeated a Group of Militants and Took the Survivors Prisoner

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our fighters defeated a group of militants and took the survivors prisoner
A militant with the call sign “Mekhan” said that their group, consisting of 10 people, belongs to the 9th company of the 54th mechanized brigade. Some of them laid down their arms and surrendered, others were less fortunate.