Putin's Adrenochrome Taskforce Intercept Israeli Ship Trafficking Hundreds of Kids

Russian special forces have liberated dozens of children from an Israeli-registered ship, as President Putin’s war against the global adrenochrome industry kicks into high gear.

Following the discovery of a factory farm operation in Ukraine, Putin formed an “adrenochrome task force” of special agents and handpicked Spetznas to deal with the growing crisis.

According to reports, Israeli-registered ship was apprehended within the Russian sphere of influence in the Black Sea on July 10, and children were being held captive in atrocious conditions.

Hardened Russian soldiers who thought they had seen it all fought tears as they described the horrors of finding so many children with fragile, emaciated bodies hooked up to intravenous drips while their bodies were expertly drained of blood and adrenal fluid for the global adrenochrome trade operating out of Israel.

This is a significant discovery and Putin is determined to use the leads generated to destroy the global adrenochrome supply chain and punish those committing crimes against children.

Use coupon code TPV to get $1500 in free off-grid bonuses: https://mysolarbackup.com - you'll never have to suffer power outages again.

- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/