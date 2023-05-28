Detoxing Zionist Prophecy teachings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize." ~ Voltaire
In this video I cover recent news about draconian laws that Israel wants to pass making it illegal and with jail time amounting up to two years for witnessing to someone about Jesus. Then I cover how Florida's Ron DeSantis actually made it a felony to criticize Jews, including not only by speech but in print media! Covered is the violent behavior of Israel towards Christians already. Then I explore how false prophecy created Zionist Christians who support a counterfeit end times Jerusalem scenario.
Helpful links to deprogram from Dispensational Zionist teachings:
Truth Cat Media: https://www.truthcatmedia.com/copy-of-videos
The Major Errors of Christian Zionism: https://1inspirational.wordpress.com/2014/11/16/the-major-errors-of-christian-zionism