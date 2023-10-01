A Loving Clarion Call

Having simplified our world's overall troubles in this one short video, I ask that all who love their families share this one far above all the others that offer no true solutions, in the hopes that we can stop this madness before it gets worse, and... once and for all. We pray that this deeply thought out message will save countless lives in the process.

Please let us know if this one helped you. We always appreciate your thoughts!

Its been a long road and too many decades, where if this last video doesn't do well, it might be time for us here to accept the fact that the net is not useful to the biblically minded anymore. Our numbers after all this effort over the years are dramatically different from what we are seeing in person and in the street as opposed to the barely alive numbers that true biblical voices now see anywhere on today's satanically controlled internet.

Those who want to keep in touch with us, feel free to contact us via email or snail mail below.

Thank you to all who have kept in touch with us!

From the depths of our hearts,

-dwaine and the Biblical Correctness Ministries teams, both here and abroad.

[email protected]

P.O.Box 26, New Kensington, Pennsylvania, America, 15068

❤️📖⚖️







