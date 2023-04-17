Gender-Affirming Care Left Prisha Mosley With Double Mastectomy and Major Regrets (Part 1)

Prisha Mosley is a 24 year-old woman and gender detransitioner who endured years of medically-induced pain and mutilation at the hands of doctors under the guise of gender-affirming treatment. Prisha describes how a dangerous online community convinced her that she was really a man trapped in a woman’s body. She also highlights how she suffered from Borderline Personality Disorder and the horrific depression that took over her life as a teenager, mostly due to being sexually abused. Prisha details the horrific aftermath of receiving hormone treatment and a double mastectomy - and the long term side effects she now suffers as a result, including massive joint pain. She says she regrets every aspect of the gender transition process and is on a mission to warn youth to think twice before transitioning.







TAKEAWAYS





Prisha’s parents were pressured into greenlighting gender affirming treatment through medical manipulation





Severe medical and social brainwashing led Prisha to believe that transitioning into being a man was the cure to her previous abuse





Parents beware: online “glitter” communities and chat rooms can be a hotbed for planting seeds of gender confusion in kids’ minds





Testosterone is a known antidepressant that can cause rage, aggression, and mood swings







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Detrans Diary Video: http://bit.ly/411X2xY

Prisha Instagram Video: https://bit.ly/415L1rc

Battlefield Hollywood (get 25% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/LITTLELIGHTCCM

Prisha Testimony Video: http://bit.ly/3zI1s1q

Donate to Prisha’s Breast Reconstruction: https://bit.ly/43tgvd5





🔗 CONNECT WITH PRISHA MOSLEY

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/detransaqua/?hl=en

Twitter: https://twitter.com/detransaqua

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@detransaqua

Substack: http://bit.ly/3GInxk2





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





