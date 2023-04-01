BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Watch What Happens When They Mention God on Live TV
The RED Zone
The RED Zone
511 views • 04/01/2023

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)

3,468,893 views (YouTube)             Jul 23, 2022 

Were you concerned to learn what NASA are doing!

Typically, these days Christian celebrities and sports stars are silenced or censored as soon as they mention Jesus, God or the Gospel on Live TV.  Do you feel God should not be banned from the world He created?

Joe Kirby from Off The Kirb Ministries examines this timely issue while he zeros in on what the Bible teaches about Christians not being ashamed of the Gospel.

Discover more thought-provoking videos by Joe Kirby at the below address: 

                                              https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.

                                                                              - The RED Zone


godpersecutionignoreafraidashamed
