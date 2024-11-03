⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (3 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov region, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 47th Mechanised Brigade, 17th Tank Brigade of the AFU, 4th Border Detachment of the Ukrainian Border Service, and foreign mercenaries near Malinovka, Makarikha, Odnorobovka, and Goptovka (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses more than 30 troops, two motor vehicles, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 30th, 60th, 63rd, 92nd, 116th mech'd brigs, and 3rd Assault Brig of the AFU near Petropavlovka, Golubovka, Pershotravnevoye, Kupyansk (Kharkov reg), and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

Five counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 14th, 44th mech'd brigs, and 3rd Tank Brig of the AFU were repelled.

AFU losses up to 460 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, 3 motor vehics, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, and one UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun. 3 ammo depots were wiped out.

▫️Units of the Yug GOFs continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on formations of the 23rd, 28th, 33rd, 54th, 67th, 72nd mech'd brigs, 3rd Tank Brig, 46th, 81st airmobile brigs, 79th Air Assault Brig of the AFU, and 119th Territorial Defence Brig near Andreyevka, Konstantinovka, Dalneye, Chasov Yar, Ilyinka, Berestky, Kurakhovo, Seversk, and Dronovka (DPR).

Four counter-attacks launched by units of the AFU 33rd Mech'd Brig were repelled.

AFU losses more than 520 troops, 12 motor vehics, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and two ammo depots.

▫️As a result of active offensive operations, units of the Tsentr GOFs liberated Vishnevoye (DPR).

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the 32nd, 93rd mech'd brigs, 25th Airborne Brig, 68th Jaeger Brig of the AFU, 35th Marine Brig, and 122th Territorial Defence Brig near Dimitrov, Petrovka, Novoselidovka, Shcherbinovka, Dzerzhinsk, and Nelepovka (DPR).

Ten counter-attacks launched by formations of the 35th, 42nd, 100th, 117th, 150th mech'd brigs, 152nd Jaeger Brig, 49th and 425th assault battalions of the AFU were repelled.

AFU losses more than 500 troops, one tank, one UK-made Spartan armoured personnel carrier, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, four pickup trucks, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer as well as one M113 armoured personnel carrier, one MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicle, and one 105-mm M119 gun made by the USA. ▫️Vostok GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on formations of the 152nd Jaeger Brig of the AFU, 37th Marine Brig, and 113th Territorial Defence Brigade near Uspenovka, Velikaya Novosyolka, Razdolnoye, Makarovka, and Ostrovskoye (DPR).

One counter-attack launched by an assault battalion of the AFU 23rd Mech'd Brig was repelled.



AFU losses up to 105 troops, one tank, 3 motor vehics, and one French-made 155-mm Caesar SP'd artill syst.▫️Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 110th Mech'd Brig, 141st Infantry Brig of the AFU, 124th and 126th territorial defence brigs near Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk reg), Ponyatovka, Tokarevka (Kherson reg), and Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye reg). AFU losses up to 60 troops, two motor vehicles, and one ammo depot.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces destroyed one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar, struck one train with AFU hardware on a loading station, infrastructure of military airfields, power objects and oil base, which supply AFU, UAV workshops, as well as engaged manpower clusters and military hardware in 140 areas.

Air defence units shot down four U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 47 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,216 unmanned aerial vehicles, 585 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,031 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,484 MLRS combat vehicles, 17,245 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,956 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.



