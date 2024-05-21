Nearly One Million Iranian People poured into the Streets of Tabriz to Farewell their Beloved President and his Companions - Funeral Tomorrow

Nearly one million people poured into the streets of Tabriz to farewell their beloved president and his companions.

👉 This is not the main funeral ceremony, the main funeral ceremony will be held tomorrow and Thursday in Tehran and Mashhad. Millions of people are expected to participate in these ceremonies.

Do not believe the lies that the MSM tries to feed you. They lie about him. The people of Iran and the free people of the world loved Raisi.