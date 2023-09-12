Seditious Conspiracy and the Threat to President Trump. Julie Kelly with Sebastian Gorka

Sebastian Gorka | American First

Seditious conspiracy and the threat to President Trump. Julie Kelly Sebastian talks to Julie Kelly about the latest draconian sentences handed down to J6 political prisoners, how cowardly judges from The Federalist Society have contributed to this abuse of power, and what's next for the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.

Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289



Follow Sebastian Gorka on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SebGorka



Visit https://SebGorka.com for more!

Check out our store: https://sebgorkastore.myshopify.com/







