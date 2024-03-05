BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lefties Losing It: Joe Biden ‘just not all there’ in latest gaffe
155 views • 03/05/2024

Sky News host Rita Panahi has reacted to US President Joe Biden’s latest gaffe in which he confused Gaza with Ukraine twice. The gaffes came during a White House address while the President was announcing increased US aid and airdrops for Palestinians. The President said: “In the coming days, we are going to join with our friends in Jordan and others who are providing airdrops of additional food and supplies in Ukraine. He then said the US would “seek to continue to open up other avenues in Ukraine, including the possibility a marine corridor to deliver large amounts of humanitarian assistance”. “He’s just not all there,” Ms Panahi said.


current eventsnewspolitics
