WAKE UP 9/11 Episode 06/28/23 - Exploding Towers II

I illustrate the mushroom clouds that appear after the top section of tower 1 falls, review video of tower 1 exploding, and then look for the flashes in the tower 2 detonations, notably the flash in the detonation of the top 30 floor section that falls off of tower 2. Showing the damage to Building 4 which was mashed by the east façade landing on top of it. Again, stating the obvious, that Judy Wood is a liar.