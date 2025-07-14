PAUL ENGLISH LIVE #095 · John Hamer: From IT To Conspiracy Theorist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this lively episode, we welcome author John Hamer to discuss his journey from working in IT to becoming a prolific writer of conspiracy analysis and historical revisionism. John shares insights into his writing process and the motivation behind his shift to novel writing, aiming to reach a broader audience with truth-laden fiction. We delve into the intricacies of the banking system, the concept of usury, and the historical context of financial manipulation, referencing figures like Sir Frederick Soddy. The conversation also touches on the challenges of conveying complex truths in a world dominated by short attention spans and AI technology.
We also explore the cultural and political landscape, with humorous takes on current events and societal norms. From the comedic musings of Rod Liddle on Glastonbury to the serious implications of unchecked immigration, the episode covers a wide array of topics. We discuss the role of humor in addressing societal issues and the potential for grassroots movements to challenge the status quo. The episode concludes with reflections on the current political climate, the potential for societal change, and the importance of maintaining optimism in the face of adversity.
Introduction and Warm Welcome 00:00:07
Upcoming Guest: John Hamer 00:00:56
Summer Evening Reflections 00:02:04
Seaside Walk and Ice Cream Temptations 00:03:06
Historical Reflections: Napoleon and Local Landmarks 00:05:00
Humour and Ice Cream Jokes 00:06:51
Pub Stories and Rugby Memories 00:09:00
School Memories and Mischief 00:12:00
Greg Wallace and TV Personalities 00:15:57
Classic Films and Actors 00:18:38
Doctor Strangelove and Film Analysis 00:23:58
Water, Health, and Bodily Fluids 00:30:21
Guest Arrival: John Hamer 00:36:00
John Hamer's Writing Journey 00:43:57
Conspiracy Theories and Public Perception 00:54:25
AI and the Future of Writing 01:07:01
Banking and Usury Discussion 01:20:00
Tally Sticks and Historical Currency 01:33:17
Titanic Theories and Historical Insights 01:38:53
John Hamer's Books and Audiobook Possibilities 01:48:00
Humour and Political Satire 02:04:05
Current Events and Political Commentary 02:17:40
Public Sentiment and Political Change 02:39:02
Closing Thoughts and Optimism 02:51:04