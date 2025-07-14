BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
PAUL ENGLISH LIVE #095 · John Hamer: From IT To Conspiracy Theorist
16 views • 2 months ago

In this lively episode, we welcome author John Hamer to discuss his journey from working in IT to becoming a prolific writer of conspiracy analysis and historical revisionism. John shares insights into his writing process and the motivation behind his shift to novel writing, aiming to reach a broader audience with truth-laden fiction. We delve into the intricacies of the banking system, the concept of usury, and the historical context of financial manipulation, referencing figures like Sir Frederick Soddy. The conversation also touches on the challenges of conveying complex truths in a world dominated by short attention spans and AI technology.

We also explore the cultural and political landscape, with humorous takes on current events and societal norms. From the comedic musings of Rod Liddle on Glastonbury to the serious implications of unchecked immigration, the episode covers a wide array of topics. We discuss the role of humor in addressing societal issues and the potential for grassroots movements to challenge the status quo. The episode concludes with reflections on the current political climate, the potential for societal change, and the importance of maintaining optimism in the face of adversity.

Broadcasts live every Thursday at 8:00p.m. uk time on Radio Soapbox: http://radiosoapbox.com


PAUL ENGLISH LIVE #095 · paulenglishlive.com

Thursday July 10th · 8pm UK · 3pm US eastern



RUMBLE · rumble.com/PaulEnglishLive - chatroom

WBN324 · t.ly/L-ms1

SOAPBOX · radiosoapbox.com

YOUTUBE · youtube.com/@PaulEnglishLive

TELEGRAM · t.me/fullenglishchat


CALL IN

By Internet: paulenglishlive.com/call

By phone: UK: 0333 011 0616 USA: 712 832 8330

                         When prompted enter studio code: 5432323#


PODCAST

ARCHIVES serve.podhome.fm/paul-english-live

RSS FEED serve.podhome.fm/rss/bc7f9439-c1bc-440f-a82c-0c01b27037ef

ALSO ON Spotify · Apple Podcasts · Castbox · Castro · Player FM · Podcast Addict · Overcast · Pocket Casts

usuryconspiracy theoristjohn hamer
Chapters

Introduction and Warm Welcome 00:00:07

Upcoming Guest: John Hamer 00:00:56

Summer Evening Reflections 00:02:04

Seaside Walk and Ice Cream Temptations 00:03:06

Historical Reflections: Napoleon and Local Landmarks 00:05:00

Humour and Ice Cream Jokes 00:06:51

Pub Stories and Rugby Memories 00:09:00

School Memories and Mischief 00:12:00

Greg Wallace and TV Personalities 00:15:57

Classic Films and Actors 00:18:38

Doctor Strangelove and Film Analysis 00:23:58

Water, Health, and Bodily Fluids 00:30:21

Guest Arrival: John Hamer 00:36:00

John Hamer's Writing Journey 00:43:57

Conspiracy Theories and Public Perception 00:54:25

AI and the Future of Writing 01:07:01

Banking and Usury Discussion 01:20:00

Tally Sticks and Historical Currency 01:33:17

Titanic Theories and Historical Insights 01:38:53

John Hamer's Books and Audiobook Possibilities 01:48:00

Humour and Political Satire 02:04:05

Current Events and Political Commentary 02:17:40

Public Sentiment and Political Change 02:39:02

Closing Thoughts and Optimism 02:51:04

