The Ukrainian military is suffering one heavy defeat after another. The Russian military is pounding the Ukrainian rear with devastating precision strikes and grinding down Ukrainian units on the battlefields.

The month of October began with another wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine that continue daily in the past weeks. Strikes were recorded in the Poltava, Cherkassy, Kirovograd and Mykolaiv regions. Hideouts of Ukrainian reserves came under attacks in the border Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Russian Tornado-S MLRS struck the railway station at Udachnoe located near Pokrovsk. This is at least the third railway station that came under Russian attack in recent days. As a result of the strikes, three diesel fuel tanks caught on fire. In addition, at least four fuel trucks were reportedly destroyed. The fuel was reportedly supposed to supply the 72nd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This unit is currently trying to reinforce the defensive lines in the Bogoyavlenka area northwest of Ugledar. As a result of the attack, the fire caused significant destruction of the railway infrastructure and military echelon.

The day before, another military echelon came under Russian strikes in the Mykolaiv region. 12 transports with ammunition, including those supplied by NATO, were destroyed.

It was also revealed that on September 30, Russian forces launched devastating strikes on the Ukrainian military command in the Kherson region.

The command of the 37th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Marine Corps came to the village of Velika Alexandrivka. About 70 Ukrainian officers gathered in the building of the former school to hold a meeting which was disrupted by a precision strike by Russian Iskander missiles. The Ukrainian military suffered heavy losses of about 60 people killed and wounded, including dozens of officers.

In response, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted strikes with NATO missiles on the city of Luhansk but failed. Russian air defense forces destroyed at least 2 ATACMS missiles near the capital of the LPR.

More Ukrainian provocations are expected in the coming days because Kiev is again forced to hide another strategic defeat. The battle for the fortress of Ugledar came to its end with a Russian victory.

On October 1, Russian forces liberated the city. Russian flags are waving in the center, southern, western and in the outskirts of the city. After the city came under Russian control, the Ukrainian command allowed the destroyed garrison to withdraw, but it is too late. The mop up operations begins.

The liberation of Ugledar is an important strategic success for the Russian army and one of the main victories in the 2024 campaign. The battles in the area lasted for more than two years yet the final assault ended in a week.

Mirrored - South Front





