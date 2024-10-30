Bail Ins Started & BIS Project MBridge Controlling BRICS & the One World System? w/ Andy Schectman

Sign up for my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Miles Franklin: Get access to Miles Franklin private price list – email them at [email protected] and tell them “Sarah Sent Me”

*

Nano Soma: Try the Amazing Nano Soma line of products and receive a 10% discount at https://iwantmyhealthback.com/sarah

*

MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308

*

Andy Schectman returns to discuss the latest at the recent BRICS summit. We discuss Bank of International Settlements (BIS) Project MBridge and what that means to an overarching world system. We also discuss the first bank bail in that occurred last week in Oklahoma and what that means to the safety of our assets in banks. Protect your family today by contacting Miles Franklin at [email protected] - tell them "Sarah Sent Me" and you will receive access to their private price list.

*

MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further