Safety Wars Live 9-1-2023 Intro to Disaster Preparation Month 2023
Safety Wars
Safety Wars
6 views • 09/06/2023

Safety Wars Live 9-1-2023

Welcome to Disaster Preparation Month 2023.  This year’s theme chosen by the government is Preparing Older Americans.  

Tonight Jim sets up the month of programing and answers the following questions:

What is a disaster?

What is Safe?

What are the types of disasters?

How does Jim characterize them and why?

The importance of preparing.

For all your health and safety consulting needs give us a call at 845-269-5772 or [email protected]

#jimpoesl #safetywars #jcptechnical #safetyfm


jim poeslsafety warsjcp technical servicessafety fmdisaster preparation
