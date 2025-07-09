How Digital Transformation is Extending Manufacturing Equipment Lifespan

Discover how digital transformation is reshaping the future of manufacturing. In this video, we break down how technologies like IoT, artificial intelligence, predictive maintenance, and smart sensors are helping manufacturers extend the lifespan of critical assets and reduce costly unplanned downtime.





See how industry leaders like Ford, Siemens, and Rolls-Royce are leveraging advanced tech to cut equipment failures by up to 40% while boosting operational efficiency and return on investment.





Here’s what you’ll learn :





The role of digital transformation in modern manufacturing





How Digital Twins, Predictive Maintenance, and IoT are driving asset longevity





Real-world implementations from companies like GM, Nestlé, and 3M





The power of real-time data, smart sensors, and Industry 4.0 innovation





A practical roadmap to successfully implement these strategies in your own plant





Whether you're overseeing a facility, managing production, or improving maintenance workflows—this session is packed with actionable takeaways to future-proof your operations.





Dive deeper into the topic in our detailed blog post:

https://innomaint.com/blog/how-digital-transformation-extends-manufacturing-asset-lifespan/





