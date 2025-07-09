BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How Digital Transformation is Extending Manufacturing Equipment Lifespan
2 views • 2 months ago

Discover how digital transformation is reshaping the future of manufacturing. In this video, we break down how technologies like IoT, artificial intelligence, predictive maintenance, and smart sensors are helping manufacturers extend the lifespan of critical assets and reduce costly unplanned downtime.


See how industry leaders like Ford, Siemens, and Rolls-Royce are leveraging advanced tech to cut equipment failures by up to 40% while boosting operational efficiency and return on investment.


Here’s what you’ll learn :


The role of digital transformation in modern manufacturing


How Digital Twins, Predictive Maintenance, and IoT are driving asset longevity


Real-world implementations from companies like GM, Nestlé, and 3M


The power of real-time data, smart sensors, and Industry 4.0 innovation


A practical roadmap to successfully implement these strategies in your own plant


Whether you're overseeing a facility, managing production, or improving maintenance workflows—this session is packed with actionable takeaways to future-proof your operations.


Dive deeper into the topic in our detailed blog post:

https://innomaint.com/blog/how-digital-transformation-extends-manufacturing-asset-lifespan/


Follow us for more insights on CMMS, Smart Factory Solutions, and Industrial Automation.


Curious about how InnoMaint can support your digital journey? Book your free demo today.


For more details visit 👉 https://www.innomaint.com

Get Free Trial ✔ https://bit.ly/2N1mgrF

For DEMO Call Us @ 📞+91-75399-78399

