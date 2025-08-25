© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Molecular Biologist Dolores Cahill:
"There are...titanium, steel, barium nanoparticles [in COVID jabs]. &...those nanoparticles get into our organs and can be affected by radiation...they can modulate the frequency...[& cause] nosebleeds...[&] say there is an Ebola outbreak."
This clip of Cahill, an inventor, founder and shareholder of companies, and molecular biologist, is taken from a recent discussion with Charles Kovess et al. posted to Rumble on June 18, 2025.
➡️ Watch Full Interview https://rumble.com/v6uy2cv-professor-dolores-cahill.html
Source @Real World News
