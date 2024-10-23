Lloyd "Raytheon" Austin claimed evidence that North Korean troops are in Russia, initially confusing it with Africa.

"Our analysts are continuing to study this. We see evidence that North Korean troops have gone to Africa. Sorry, not Africa, but Russia. What exactly they are doing still needs to be determined. We need to figure this out," said the Pentagon chief.

Adding:

❗️The Russian Foreign Ministry blasts reports about North Korean troops in Russia as "fake news and hype"

