Corporate Retail Giants Like Target Doubling Down, Turning Children Into Transgenders-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MAY19 2023

The pride section at Target, routinely placed toward the front of the department stores, features items for not just adults, but children as well. And this year, Target is rolling out a 'tuck-friendly' bathing suit designed to help biological men 'tuck' their genitals away to appear more feminine. One bathing suit, created in partnership with Humankind, states that it is "designed for comfort & confidence" and created with "tuck-friendly construction." Chest binders, 'tuck-friendly' bathing suits for kids, what in literal Hell is happening? Oh, that's right, it's the Days of Lot.On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, corporate America is doubling-down and tripling-down on their support not only for the LGBTQIA+ Movement in general, but for transgender children in particular. Support to groom, recruit and transition children is across the corporate spectrum with industry giants like Target and media giants like Disney leading the charge. But they are far from the only ones doing it, the evangelical church is doing it as well, led by heretics like Andy Stanley at the massive North Point Community Church mega-complex. I am all for a good boycott, but honestly, at this point I cannot see them doing much good. Bud Light sales have dropped 24% and they don't seem to care. No amount of boycott will change the minds of groups like Target and Disney. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we show you just how fast the Days of Lot are pulling into the gate.

