X22 REPORT Ep. 3181a - Energy Is The Key, Once Unleashed It Will Change Everything In The Economy

X22 REPORT Financial News Oct 8, 2023Ep. 3181a - Energy Is The Key, Once Unleashed It Will Change Everything In The Economy
Climate expert blows the whistle on the climate hoax, it is all made up. The Green New Deal will bankrupt the US, this is what the [WEF]/[CB] wants in the end, the country destroyed. Trump is going to unleash energy that will unleash a new powerful economy, which will destroy the [CB].
